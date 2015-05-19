SINGAPORE May 19 U.S crude futures rose on Tuesday on renewed tensions in the Middle East, but a firm dollar capped gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front month U.S. crude was up 8 cents at $59.51 a barrel at 0018 GMT, after finishing down 26 cents in the previous session.

* Brent crude climbed 2 cents to $66.29 a barrel, after settling 54 cents lower the day before.

* Iran is ready to help Iraqi forces confront Islamic State militants who seized the Iraqi city of Ramadi at the weekend, Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told Reuters Television on Monday.

* Saudi Arabia-led forces resumed military action against Iranian-allied Houthis in Yemen on Monday following the end of a five-day ceasefire.

* Global crude oil prices are not expected to fall in the second half of 2015, Kuwait's OPEC governor said on Monday, and any surplus supply was due to shale producers rather than OPEC.

* Saudi Arabia crude exports climbed to almost 7.9 million barrels per day in March, the highest level in nearly a decade, figures supplied by Riyadh to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed.

* U.S. economic growth could be substantially stronger than current estimates suggest, a paper published Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said, although this conflicts with findings by economists at the Federal Reserve Board.

* Crude output by OPEC member Algeria will rise by at least 32,000 barrels per day (bpd) from July when two fields start production, state energy firm Sonatrach said on Monday.

* The United States and China are discussing imposing further sanctions on North Korea over Pyongyang's failure to rein in its nuclear weapons programme, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday. {ID:nL3N0Y91ZM]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street stocks rose on Monday to record highs on hopes the Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates, while the dollar rallied and Greek bond yields jumped on worries the nation will not be able to make its debt payments.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0900 GMT Germany ZEW economic sentiment May

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Eurotstat trade Mar

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Inflation final Apr

- 1230 GMT U.S. Building permits Apr

- 1230 GMT U.S. Housing starts Apr (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)