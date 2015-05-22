SINGAPORE May 22 U.S. crude futures edged down
on Friday as the dollar steadied, but conflict in the Middle
East curbed losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery had dropped 5 cents to
$60.67 a barrel by 0019 GMT, after climbing $1.74, or nearly 3
percent, in the previous session.
* Front month Brent futures fell 11 cents to $66.43
a barrel, having settled up $1.51, or 2.3 percent, the day
before.
* Islamic State fighters have scored twin successes in Syria
and Iraq, taking full control of the historic Syrian city of
Palmyra and overrunning Iraqi government defences east of Ramadi
on Thursday.
* Islamic State militants have seized the last border
crossing between Syria and Iraq controlled by the Syrian
government, a Syrian human rights group said on Thursday.
* Moscow is willing to supply weapons to Iraq to fight
Islamic State militants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said on Thursday.
* Five refugees were killed and 10 injured after Saudi
shells hit an international aid office in Yemen, a local
official said on Thursday, while fighting across the country put
United Nations-led peace talks in doubt.
* Oil production in strife ridden South Sudan has fallen to
165,000 barrels per day from around 169,000 barrels per day in
January due to technical rather than security issues, petroleum
and mining minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said on Thursday.
* Saudi Arabia is investing in solar energy because it sees
an end to the need for fossil fuels in the middle of the
century, oil minister Ali Al-Naimi said on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose early on Friday after Wall Street set
another record high with prospects for a Federal Reserve rate
hike in June all but quashed, while the dollar steadied after
losing ground to the euro for the first time this week on
downbeat U.S. data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0600 GMT Germany Detailed GDP Q1
- 0645 GMT France Business climate May
- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo business climate May
- 1230 GMT U.S. Consumer prices Apr
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)