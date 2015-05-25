SINGAPORE May 25 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trading on Monday as high demand at the start of the North American driving season pushed up domestic markets, while international benchmarks were supported by firm Asian consumption and Middle East fighting.

"Prices could be buoyed this week as markets focus on rising demand and geopolitical tensions ... in the Middle East. Any confirmations of a pick-up in U.S. gasoline demand as the U.S. driving season officially begins will likely support market sentiment. China's demand also appears to be ticking higher," ANZ bank said on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery rose 16 cents to $59.88 a barrel by 0003 GMT.

* Front month Brent futures were trading up 12 cents to $65.49 a barrel.

* A brief fire that broke out at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc refinery on Friday evening forced the closure of a core crude unit at the East Coast's biggest oil plant.

* Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 9.1 percent to 3.62 million barrels per day (17.28 million kilolitres) in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

* Warplanes from Libya's official government attacked an oil tanker docked outside the city of Sirte on Sunday, officials said. It was the third confirmed strike by the internationally recognised government on oil tankers, part of a conflict between competing administrations and parliaments allied to armed factions fighting for control of the country.

* The United States and its allies conducted 17 airstrikes in Iraq and 11 strikes in Syria since Saturday against Islamic State militants, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's exports rose 8.0 percent in April from a year earlier, up for an eighth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, underlining a gradual pickup in external demand. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.3 percent at 20,331.92 on Monday, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.5 percent to 1,655.80.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)