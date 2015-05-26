SINGAPORE May 26 U.S. crude was steady early on Tuesday as firm demand supported prices and ample supply dragged.

Robust demand in Asia as well as from the driving season in the United States is being met by near record output, especially from the Organization Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), although U.S. production seems to have been peaked, at least temporarily.

"Crude oil prices were essentially unchanged ... Crude oil markets were supported by a reported decline in U.S. production and crude oil inventories last week but prices failed to re-test the highs set earlier in the month," ANZ bank said in a note on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 11 cents from their last settlement at $59.83 per barrel at 0015 GMT on Tuesday.

* Brent futures were up 5 cents at $65.57 a barrel.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected underlying U.S. inflation bolstered the Federal Reserve's case for an interest rate hike later this year.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.09 percent at 20,431.27 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.05 percent to 1,659.99.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr

1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar

1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar

1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash May

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May

1400 U.S. New home sales Apr

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)