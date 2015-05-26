Britain's May says will introduce energy cap if re-elected -The Sun
May 8 United Kingdom's Prime Minister will introduce a cap on "unfair energy price rises" if she is re-elected on June 8, Theresa May wrote in the Sun newspaper on Monday.
SINGAPORE May 26 U.S. crude was steady early on Tuesday as firm demand supported prices and ample supply dragged.
Robust demand in Asia as well as from the driving season in the United States is being met by near record output, especially from the Organization Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), although U.S. production seems to have been peaked, at least temporarily.
"Crude oil prices were essentially unchanged ... Crude oil markets were supported by a reported decline in U.S. production and crude oil inventories last week but prices failed to re-test the highs set earlier in the month," ANZ bank said in a note on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 11 cents from their last settlement at $59.83 per barrel at 0015 GMT on Tuesday.
* Brent futures were up 5 cents at $65.57 a barrel.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected underlying U.S. inflation bolstered the Federal Reserve's case for an interest rate hike later this year.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.09 percent at 20,431.27 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.05 percent to 1,659.99.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash May
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May
1400 U.S. New home sales Apr
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)
NEW YORK, May 8 Florida utility company NextEra Energy Inc asked Texas regulators on Monday to reconsider a decision that threatens to kill its roughly $18 billion bid to acquire bankrupt Energy Future Holding Corp, the majority owner of Oncor, Texas' largest power network.