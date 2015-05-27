SINGAPORE May 27 Crude oil prices stabilised on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, with western diplomats saying a nuclear deal with Iran was unlikely by a June 30 deadline.

Ambassadors said a deal that could allow western sanctions to be lifted this year and Iran's huge oil supplies to re-enter the market was unlikely before the deadline due to unresolved technical details.

Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent the previous session as the dollar's rally weighed on greenback-denominated crude oil futures along with expectations that production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as from U.S. shale drillers will remain high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 35 cents from their last settlement at $58.38 per barrel by 0019 GMT on Wednesday.

* Brent futures climbed 28 cents to $64 a barrel.

MARKETS NEWS

The U.S. dollar rallied this week and remains near one-month highs after a string of healthy economic data boosted near-term rate hike prospects, while Greece's financial crisis and signs of growing opposition to austerity in Spain weighed further on the euro.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jun

0645 France Consumer confidence May

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)