SINGAPORE May 28 Crude oil prices edged up on
Thursday morning after a two-day slide, although high U.S.
stocks and strong global production, along with a firm dollar,
were keeping markets under pressure.
The increases followed two days of steep falls as a
resurgent dollar weighed on the market amid concerns that U.S.
crude supplies may have started rising again after three weeks
of draws.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 25 cents
from their last settlement at $57.76 per barrel by 0040 GMT on
Thursday.
* Brent futures climbed 40 cents to $62.46 a barrel.
* Brent's premium over U.S. prices CL-LCO1=R has come off
over 45 percent since mid-April as record OPEC production
weighed on Brent while the American benchmark received some
support from the peak demand summer driving season as well as
almost a month of steady stock draws that only came to an end
this week.
* Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) said
after the market's settlement that U.S. crude inventories rose
by 1.3 million barrels last week, following three weeks of
straight withdrawals.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar index ticked lower, though remained
near one-month highs and advancing against the yen. Nikkei
futures rallied.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):
0600 Germany Import prices Apr
0900 Euro zone Business climate May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Apr
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)