SINGAPORE May 29 U.S. crude oil prices edged up on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week and Canadian wildfires knocked out 10 percent of its oil sands output.

The increases followed steep falls earlier this week as a resurgent dollar weighed on the market amid concerns that U.S. crude supplies may have started rising again after three weeks of draws.

"Crude oil prices rebounded overnight, but still remain down over 4 percent in the past week. Wildfires in Alberta, Canada, the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports has shut 233,000 barrels per day of crude output," ANZ bank said on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude futures were up 43 cents from their last settlement at $58.11 per barrel by 0020 GMT on Friday.

* Brent futures climbed 40 cents to $62.98 a barrel.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude oil inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels last week, ahead of Monday's Memorial Day holiday, which unofficially kicked off the peak summer driving season in the United States.

* It was a fourth straight week of declines in domestic crude stocks, contrary to the draw of 857,000 barrels forecast in a Reuters survey and the build of 1.3 million barrels estimated by the American Petroleum Institute.

* Brent's premium over U.S. prices CL-LCO1=R has come off over 40 percent since mid-April as record OPEC production weighed on Brent while the American benchmark received some support from the peak demand summer driving season as well as almost a month of steady stock draws that only came to an end this week.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Japanese yen touched its weakest since 2002 against the U.S. dollar, at 124.46 yen on Thursday. It ended the session down 0.2 percent at 123.94. The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.0946 and the dollar index fell 0.5 percent after rising 1.4 percent in the previous two sessions.

* Gold was little changed near $1,188 an ounce, spot silver dipped less than 0.1 percent on the day and copper CMCU3 rose 0.2 percent.

