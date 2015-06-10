SINGAPORE, June 10 U.S. crude futures extended
gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday as crude and gasoline
inventories fell more than expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front month U.S. crude had climbed 43 cents to
$60.57 a barrel by 0030 GMT.
* Brent for June delivery rose 4 cents to $64.92 a
barrel.
* The gains came after prices for crude oil, gasoline and
diesel jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday as bullish
investors made bets across the oil complex for another weekly
drop in U.S. stockpiles.
* The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
(EIA) will issue official inventory data on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* In Asia, there are mounting concerns of an emerging
currency war as monetary authorities from South Korea, Indonesia
to India are preparing to let their currencies weaken as a
falling Japanese yen makes their economies uncompetitive.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0645 France Industrial output Apr
0800 Italy Industrial output Apr
1800 U.S. Federal budget May
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)