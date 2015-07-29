SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. crude futures fell towards $47.50 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as worries about global oversupply outweighed the impact of stronger-than-expected U.S. demand for crude last week and a weaker dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for September delivery dropped 25 cents to $47.73 a barrel as of 0003 GMT, after ending the previous session up 59 cents.

* Brent futures for September delivery fell 30 cents to $53. The contract fell 17 cents in the previous session, and at one hit $52.28, its lowest since Feb. 2 on concerns about the stock market plunge in China, the world's largest energy consumer.

* U.S. commercial crude stocks fell by 1.9 million barrels last week to 462 million, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a 184,000 barrel draw.

* Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.3 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel gain, the American Petroleum Institute data showed.

* The gap between world oil production and consumption has grown even wider after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 31.25 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the second quarter against demand of 28.26 million bpd, Reuters surveys showed.

* European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met Iranian officials in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss implementation of the deal agreed on July 14 that will see Iran curb its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

* Russia hopes to sign an agreement on natural gas supplies to China from western Siberian fields, in addition to already agreed supplies from an eastern route, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar slipped against a basket of six major currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday with the dollar index falling to 96.651, or 0.13 percent, after closing up at 96.745 in the previous session.

* The euro nudged higher against the dollar at $1.1062 after closing the previous session down at $1.10430.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0600 GMT FGermany GfK consumer sentiment Aug

- 0645 GMT France Consumer confidence Jul

- 1400 GMT U.S. Pending home sales Jun

- 1800 GMT Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)