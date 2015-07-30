SINGAPORE, July 30 U.S. crude futures rose
towards $49 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after a
larger than expected draw in U.S. crude inventories indicated
buoyant demand for oil, although a strengthening dollar capped
price gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for September delivery climbed 8 cents
to $48.87 a barrel as of 0008 GMT, after ending the previous
session up 81 cents, or 1.7 percent.
* Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 22
cents to $53.60 a barrel after settling 8 cents higher.
* U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels to
459.68 million in the week to July 24, more than twenty times
analysts' expectations for a decrease of 184,000, data from the
Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
* Gasoline stocks dropped by 363,000 barrels against
analysts' forecasts of a 512,000-barrel gain, Energy Information
Administration data showed, while distillate stockpiles rose 2.6
million barrels, compared with a predicted 1.5 million-barrel
gain.
* Moves to end a 40-year ban on U.S. crude exports could
gain fresh momentum after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner indicated his support for a lifting of the ban for
the first time on Wednesday.
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he was not
hopeful the Obama administration would approve the planned
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline as the White House on Wednesday
declined to provide an update on the review of the project.
* Iraq on Thursday condemned Turkey's heavy air attacks on
Kurdish militants in northern Iraq as "a dangerous escalation
and an assault on Iraqi sovereignty".
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar index gained 0.28 percent to 97.26
against a basket of currencies on Thursday after U.S. Federal
Reserve policy-makers upgraded their assessment of the U.S.
economy and jobs market, supporting suggestions of a September
interest rate hike.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0755 GMT Germany Unemployment rate July
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Busines climate July
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Consumer confidence July
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Unemployment rate June
- 1200 GMT Germany Consumer prices July
- 1230 GMT U.S. GDP advance Q2
- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)