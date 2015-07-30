SINGAPORE, July 30 U.S. crude futures rose towards $49 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude inventories indicated buoyant demand for oil, although a strengthening dollar capped price gains.

* U.S. crude for September delivery climbed 8 cents to $48.87 a barrel as of 0008 GMT, after ending the previous session up 81 cents, or 1.7 percent.

* Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 22 cents to $53.60 a barrel after settling 8 cents higher.

* U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels to 459.68 million in the week to July 24, more than twenty times analysts' expectations for a decrease of 184,000, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

* Gasoline stocks dropped by 363,000 barrels against analysts' forecasts of a 512,000-barrel gain, Energy Information Administration data showed, while distillate stockpiles rose 2.6 million barrels, compared with a predicted 1.5 million-barrel gain.

* Moves to end a 40-year ban on U.S. crude exports could gain fresh momentum after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner indicated his support for a lifting of the ban for the first time on Wednesday.

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he was not hopeful the Obama administration would approve the planned Keystone XL crude oil pipeline as the White House on Wednesday declined to provide an update on the review of the project.

* Iraq on Thursday condemned Turkey's heavy air attacks on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq as "a dangerous escalation and an assault on Iraqi sovereignty".

* The U.S. dollar index gained 0.28 percent to 97.26 against a basket of currencies on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve policy-makers upgraded their assessment of the U.S. economy and jobs market, supporting suggestions of a September interest rate hike.

