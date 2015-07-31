SINGAPORE, July 31 U.S. crude futures slipped for a second session to trade around $48 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, as mixed economic data from the U.S. overnight weighed on sentiment, although a weaker dollar put a floor under prices.

U.S. economic growth accelerated in the second quarter with gross domestic product expanding at a 2.3 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, although the number of jobless increased.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for September delivery slipped 2 cents to $48.50 a barrel as of 0038 GMT, after ending the previous session down 27 cents.

* Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 12 cents to $53.43 after settling 27 cents lower in the previous session.

* The U.S. Senate Energy Committee on Thursday narrowly passed a bill to lift a 40-year-old ban on the export of crude oil, but the measure faces an uphill battle in getting passed by the full Senate.

* OPEC expects increasing oil demand to prevent a further fall in prices and sees a more balanced market in 2016, OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said.

* Oil prices are likely to bounce back from six-month lows with Brent averaging $60.60 a barrel in 2015 and $69 in 2016, a Reuters poll showed. U.S. crude would average $54.90 a barrel in 2015 and $63.80 in 2016, the poll found.

* Russia's oil-for-goods barter deal with Iran, estimated to be worth $70 billion, is still in place, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said, according to a local media report.

* Iran needs around $100 billion to bring its oil industry back to the level it was five years ago, the country's Industry Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh told Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung.

* Yemeni forces backed up by Saudi-led coalition air strikes have recaptured positions on the outskirts of Aden used by the Houthi group to fire rockets into the port city, officials said on Thursday.

* State-owned and private companies will start up about 26 million barrels of new oil tanks in southern China in coming months, amid strong demand for storage from traders who expect prices to recover enough to pay for the cost of holding crude.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares inched higher on Friday but were on track for a weekly loss, while the dollar edged away from highs scaled after U.S. GDP data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0600 GMT Germany Retail sales June

- 0645 GMT France Consumer spending June

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Inflation July

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Unemployment rate June

- 1345 GMT U.S. Chicago PMI July (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)