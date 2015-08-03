SEOUL Aug 3 U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday in Asian trading as unexpectedly slow Chinese factory growth in July raised demand concerns, while oil markets were also weighed down by OPEC's record monthly output.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude fell 29 cents to $46.83 a barrel as of 0005 GMT after settling down $1.40, or almost 3 percent, at $47.12 a barrel on the previous session.

* Brent also lost 40 cents to $51.81 a barrel after it settled down $1.10, or 2 percent, at $52.21 a barrel.

* Growth at China's big manufacturing companies unexpectedly stalled in July as demand at home and abroad weakened, an official survey showed on Saturday, reinforcing views that the economy needs more stimulus as it faces fresh risks from a stock market slump.

* Iran expects to raise oil output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) as soon as sanctions are lifted and by a million bpd within months, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in remarks broadcast on Sunday.

* Noting the Iranian comment, ANZ said on Monday that supply side pressure may further mount with Iran's aggressive approach towards supply growth. "OPEC's refusal to accommodate Iran in export markets could also put more pressure on Brent markets," it added.

* OPEC member Algeria has increased crude oil output by 32,000 barrels per day after starting production at two fields, an energy ministry official said on Sunday.

* Iraq's southern oil exports rose in July to a record average of 3.064 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.02 million in June, officials from the state-run South Oil CO. said on Saturday.

* OPEC oil output reached the highest monthly level in recent history in July, a Reuters survey found on Friday, as Saudi Arabia and other key members show no sign of wavering in their focus on defending market share instead of prices.

* Hedge funds and other speculators have slashed their bullish exposure to U.S. crude to the lowest in nearly five years, trade data showed on Friday, as local drillers continue to add rigs and pump at full throttle despite a global oil glut.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar fell and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched multi-week lows on Friday as an unexpectedly weak government reading of American labor costs dulled prospects for higher U.S. interest rates. Wall Street stock prices closed down.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final July

0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final July

1230 U.S. Personal consumption June

1400 U.S. Construction spending June

1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI July (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)