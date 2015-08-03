SEOUL Aug 3 U.S. crude futures slipped on
Monday in Asian trading as unexpectedly slow Chinese factory
growth in July raised demand concerns, while oil markets were
also weighed down by OPEC's record monthly output.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 29 cents to $46.83 a barrel as of
0005 GMT after settling down $1.40, or almost 3 percent, at
$47.12 a barrel on the previous session.
* Brent also lost 40 cents to $51.81 a barrel after
it settled down $1.10, or 2 percent, at $52.21 a barrel.
* Growth at China's big manufacturing companies unexpectedly
stalled in July as demand at home and abroad weakened,
an official survey showed on Saturday, reinforcing views that
the economy needs more stimulus as it faces fresh risks from a
stock market slump.
* Iran expects to raise oil output by 500,000 barrels per
day (bpd) as soon as sanctions are lifted and by a million bpd
within months, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in remarks
broadcast on Sunday.
* Noting the Iranian comment, ANZ said on Monday that supply
side pressure may further mount with Iran's aggressive approach
towards supply growth. "OPEC's refusal to accommodate Iran in
export markets could also put more pressure on Brent markets,"
it added.
* OPEC member Algeria has increased crude oil output by
32,000 barrels per day after starting production at two fields,
an energy ministry official said on Sunday.
* Iraq's southern oil exports rose in July to a record
average of 3.064 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.02 million
in June, officials from the state-run South Oil CO. said on
Saturday.
* OPEC oil output reached the highest monthly level in
recent history in July, a Reuters survey found on Friday, as
Saudi Arabia and other key members show no sign of wavering in
their focus on defending market share instead of prices.
* Hedge funds and other speculators have slashed their
bullish exposure to U.S. crude to the lowest in nearly five
years, trade data showed on Friday, as local drillers continue
to add rigs and pump at full throttle despite a global oil glut.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar fell and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched
multi-week lows on Friday as an unexpectedly weak government
reading of American labor costs dulled prospects for higher U.S.
interest rates. Wall Street stock prices closed down.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final July
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final July
1230 U.S. Personal consumption June
1400 U.S. Construction spending June
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI July
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)