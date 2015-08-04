SEOUL Aug 4 U.S. crude futures edged higher in early Asia trade on Tuesday, after falling 4 percent in the previous session to their lowest since January as weak factory activity in China deepened a commodity-wide selloff.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude gained 28 cents at $45.45 a barrel as of 0031 GMT. On Monday the contract settled down $1.95, or 4.1 percent, at $45.17, about $3 above its 2015 bottom with growing concerns over excess global oil supplies given weak factory activity in China.

* Brent, the global benchmark for crude, increased 36 cents at $49.88 a barrel after ending down $2.69, or 5.2 percent, at $49.52 a barrel.

* Economic headwinds facing manufacturers in the world's second-biggest economy China intensified last month, with conditions deteriorating to their weakest level in two years, while euro zone factories largely shrugged off Greece's brush with bankruptcy.

* Six analysts in a poll taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated on average that crude stocks fell a little under 1 million barrels in the week ended July 31.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil prices dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory data from China added to concerns about weakening growth in the world's second-largest economy.

* The Canadian dollar languished at 11 year lows early on Tuesday after slipping along with other commodity currencies following a selloff in oil prices, stealing the focus from a subdued U.S. dollar that heald steady against the euro and yen.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:(Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Producer prices June

1345 U.S. ISM-New York index July

1400 U.S. Factory orders June (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)