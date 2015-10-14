SEOUL Oct 14 U.S. crude futures traded above $46.60 a barrel in early Asian trading on Wednesday, steadying after prices fell in the prior session when an International Energy Agency report said the market would stay oversupplied for at least another year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude inched up 1 cent at $46.67 a barrel as of 0030 GMT after settling down 0.93 percent, or 44 cents, at $46.66 a barrel.

* Brent futures for November delivery edged down 9 cents at $49.15 a barrel after it ended at $49.24 per barrel, down 1.24 percent, or 62 cents.

* The International Energy Agency said, even as low prices curb supply outside the producer group, a global oil supply glut will persist through 2016 as demand growth slows from a five-year high and key OPEC members maintain near-record output.

* A Reuters survey estimated the U.S. crude stockpile increased by 2.8 million barrels on average in the week ended Oct. 9.

* U.S. shale production is expected to fall for the seventh consecutive month in November, according to a forecast on Tuesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Total output is set to decline 93,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.12 million bpd. That's steeper than the 80,000 bpd cut in October.

* The number of North Dakota oil wells that have been drilled but not fracked rose to an all-time high in August of almost 1,000, as producers delayed bringing them online as long as possible in hopes that crude prices would rebound.

* Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino said on Tuesday that eight non-OPEC countries have been invited to an Oct. 21 oil meeting: Azerbaijan, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Mexico, Oman and Russia. The technical meeting of oil experts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries will be held in Vienna, he told Reuters.

* On the geopolitical front, the Syrian army and allied Iranian and Hezbollah forces are preparing for a ground offensive against insurgents in the Aleppo area backed by Russian air strikes, two senior regional officials familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* A gauge of stocks in major markets fell on Tuesday for the first session in 10 after Chinese trade data reinforced views that the world's second-largest economy continues to lose momentum, while further clouding the market's view on U.S. interest rates.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0130 China Consumer prices Sept

0130 China Producer prices Sept

0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug

1230 U.S. Retail sales Sept

1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)