SINGAPORE Nov 21 U.S. crude futures steadied above $97 a barrel on Monday, pressured by dire economic comments from a top Chinese official and lingering euro zone concerns.

* NYMEX crude for January delivery, which replaced December as the front-month contract on Monday, eased four cents to $97.63 a barrel by 2330 GMT.

* Brent crude oil fell eight cents to $107.48 a barrel.

* Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan provided the most bearish forecast ever by a top Chinese decision-maker about the world economy, saying a long-term global recession was certain to happen and the world's second largest economy must focus on domestic problems.

* The global oil market looks balanced, Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi indicated on Sunday, while the OPEC secretary general said some producers need to cut back as Libyan output rebounds.

* U.S. crude oil demand in October rose as the economy showed some signs of growth, but gasoline consumption remained weak, the American Petroleum Institute said.

* The futures curve for U.S. crude flattened and moved towards a contango structure in which prompt prices were discount to later months, a sign that concerns were easing about tight near-term supplies.

* The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of steam and news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.

* After more than two months of talks, the U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee looked set to concede failure, unable to bridge deep partisan differences over taxes and spending going into the 2012 elections.

* U.S. oil company Chevron promised to fully clean-up a spill of Brazil's coast, the CEO of the local subsidiary said, taking responsibility for an accident that has become a major test for one of the world's fastest-growing oil frontiers.

