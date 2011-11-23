SINGAPORE Nov 23 U.S. crude futures eased below
$98 a barrel on Wednesday as slower economic growth in the
world's largest oil user offset support from fresh sanctions
against Iran.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery fell 32 cents to
$97.69 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after closing up more than a dollar
the previous session.
* The U.S. economy grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, down from the previously reported 2.5 percent.
* The IMF on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and
launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries
with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt
crisis.
* Iran dismissed the new wave of sanctions, saying the
West's attempts to isolate its economy would unite Iranians
behind the government's nuclear programme.
* U.S. crude stocks fell 5.6 million barrels last week as
imports fell, the industry group American Petroleum Institute
said. Gasoline stockpiles rose 5.4 million barrels and
distillate stocks fell 886,000 barrels.
The EIA inventory report will be released later on
Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held up remarkably well early in Asia on
Wednesday as investors took comfort in news that the IMF had
beefed up its lending instruments to help shield some smaller
countries from the euro zone debt crisis.
* Euro zone banks' demand for central bank funding surged to
a two-year high on Tuesday, and U.S. funds cut their lending to
the bloc's banks, tightening a squeeze that looks unlikely to
ease this year.
* China's economy faces growing risks from European's
sovereign debt crisis and from debt held by local Chinese
governments but it could engineer a soft landing by easing
monetary policy, the World Bank said.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0300 Japan PAJ oil inventory data Nov 19
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 2011
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 2011
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Nov 2011
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 2011
1330 U.S. Personal income mm Oct
1455 U.S. U Mich conditions Final Nov
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
1730 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly*
(Reporting by Randy Fabi, editing by Miral Fahmy)