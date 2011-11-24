SINGAPORE Nov 24 U.S. crude futures eased below $96 a barrel on Thursday as worries over global economic growth and a stronger dollar outweighed a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery fell 24 cents to $95.93 a barrel by 0005 GMT, adding to a near $2 loss the previous session. The front-month contract has closed down in four of the last five sessions.

* A "disastrous" German bond sale on Wednesday sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term structural solution.

* The euro zone is unlikely to survive its sovereign debt crisis in current form, according to a majority of leading economists and former policymakers polled by Reuters.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by an unexpected 6.22 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, confounding analysts' expectations for a 500,000 barrel build.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the dollar in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous" German bond sale fuelled fears that the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

* China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November on signs of domestic economic weakness, a preliminary PMI survey showed, reviving worries that China may be slipping towards a hard landing and fuelling fears of a global recession.

* U.S. consumer spending growth slowed in October and business capital investment plans were weak, raising questions about expectations for solid economic performance in the fourth quarter.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0700 Germany GDP detailed yy Jul 2011

0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov 2011

0900 Germany Ifo current conditionNov 2011

0900 Germany Ifo expectations Nov 2011

2330 Japan CPI yy Oct 2011 (Reporting by Randy Fabi; editing by Miral Fahmy)