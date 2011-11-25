SINGAPORE Nov 25 U.S. crude futures on
Friday rose towards $97 a barrel, supported by expectations for
more Western sanctions against Iran and its oil industry.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery climbed to $96.84
a barrel by 0021 GMT, up 67 cents from Wednesday's close. The
New York Mercantile Exchange did not issue a settlement price on
Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
* A slip by a French government official on Thursday,
mistakenly suggesting Paris was about to unilaterally ban
Iranian oil imports, has raised expectations that European Union
countries could consider a boycott of the OPEC producer's oil
sales to step up the pressure on Tehran over its nuclear
programme.
* The high oil price could "strangle" efforts to get the
global economy back on its feet and may also hamper Asia's
ability to help the West exit the crisis, the International
Energy Agency's chief economist said.
* Libya's National Oil Corporation has issued a tender to
sell up to 1 million barrels of Sharara grade crude oil, traders
said on Thursday, in what will be the first for this grade since
production resumed after an eight-month conflict.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro hovered near a seven-week low versus the dollar
in Asia on Friday, struggling to find any traction with markets
seeing no end in sight for the euro zone debt crisis.
* German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly
a month and world stocks held near 7-week lows on Thursday, a
day after a weak debt sale in Berlin fanned fears the euro zone
debt crisis is starting to threaten its biggest economy.
* France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in
public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to
rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis.
