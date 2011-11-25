SINGAPORE Nov 25 U.S. crude futures on Friday rose towards $97 a barrel, supported by expectations for more Western sanctions against Iran and its oil industry.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery climbed to $96.84 a barrel by 0021 GMT, up 67 cents from Wednesday's close. The New York Mercantile Exchange did not issue a settlement price on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

* A slip by a French government official on Thursday, mistakenly suggesting Paris was about to unilaterally ban Iranian oil imports, has raised expectations that European Union countries could consider a boycott of the OPEC producer's oil sales to step up the pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

* The high oil price could "strangle" efforts to get the global economy back on its feet and may also hamper Asia's ability to help the West exit the crisis, the International Energy Agency's chief economist said.

* Libya's National Oil Corporation has issued a tender to sell up to 1 million barrels of Sharara grade crude oil, traders said on Thursday, in what will be the first for this grade since production resumed after an eight-month conflict.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hovered near a seven-week low versus the dollar in Asia on Friday, struggling to find any traction with markets seeing no end in sight for the euro zone debt crisis.

* German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a month and world stocks held near 7-week lows on Thursday, a day after a weak debt sale in Berlin fanned fears the euro zone debt crisis is starting to threaten its biggest economy.

* France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)