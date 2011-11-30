SEOUL, Nov 30 U.S. crude oil futures fell
in early trade on Wednesday, after steep gains in the previous
session, as an unexpected jump in crude inventories weighed on
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude for
January was down 37 cents at $99.42 a barrel at 0018 GMT.
It rose $1.58 on Tuesday to settle at $99.79 a barrel.
* U.S. crude stockpiles rose 3.4 million barrels
in the week to Nov. 25, compared with analysts' expectations for
a 200,000-barrel fall, weekly inventory data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with
its weekly report on Wednesday.
* Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on 15 big
banking companies, mostly in the Europe and United States, on
Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings
criteria.
* Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the
firepower of their rescue fund but couldn't say by how much and
raised the possibility of asking the IMF for more help after
Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8
percent.
* In the Middle East, Iranian protesters stormed two British
diplomatic compounds in Tehran on Tuesday, smashing windows,
torching a car and burning the British flag in protest against
new sanctions imposed by London. Britain said it was outraged
and warned of "serious consequences."
MARKETS NEWS
* The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, reversing two
days of gains as worry over the euro zone spread and it looked
more likely that the International Monetary Fund will take a
more active role in stemming the crisis.
* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday
as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for
further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered
sentiment.
* The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market
gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new
lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF
so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data Weekly
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Oct 2011
0530 India Quarterly GDP yy Jul 2011
0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Oct 2011
0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Nov 2011
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Nov 2011
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
India M3 Money Supply
