SEOUL, Nov 30 U.S. crude oil futures fell in early trade on Wednesday, after steep gains in the previous session, as an unexpected jump in crude inventories weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude for January was down 37 cents at $99.42 a barrel at 0018 GMT. It rose $1.58 on Tuesday to settle at $99.79 a barrel. * U.S. crude stockpiles rose 3.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 25, compared with analysts' expectations for a 200,000-barrel fall, weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its weekly report on Wednesday. * Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banking companies, mostly in the Europe and United States, on Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria. * Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund but couldn't say by how much and raised the possibility of asking the IMF for more help after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent. * In the Middle East, Iranian protesters stormed two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran on Tuesday, smashing windows, torching a car and burning the British flag in protest against new sanctions imposed by London. Britain said it was outraged and warned of "serious consequences." MARKETS NEWS * The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains as worry over the euro zone spread and it looked more likely that the International Monetary Fund will take a more active role in stemming the crisis. * The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment. * The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data Weekly 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Oct 2011 0530 India Quarterly GDP yy Jul 2011 0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Oct 2011 0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Nov 2011 1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Nov 2011 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly India M3 Money Supply (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)