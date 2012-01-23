SINGAPORE Jan 23 U.S. crude futures fell
to the lowest in more than a month in early Asian trade on
Monday on concerns over demand growth as markets await the
outcome of a tense race by Greece with its creditors to avoid a
messy default.
U.S. crude fell 73 cents to $97.60 a barrel by 0004
GMT, sliding to the lowest since Dec. 21. Brent crude
fell 28 cents to $109.58.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what
terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as
part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators
for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.
* German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday
the crucial factor in negotiations over a debt-swap plan for
Greece was that Athens should by 2020 have a sustainable level
of borrowing.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve could take the historic step this
week of announcing an explicit target for inflation, a move that
would fulfill a multi-year quest of the central bank's chairman,
Ben Bernanke.
* European Union governments are expected to agree on Monday
new economic sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme,
including plans to phase in an oil embargo.
* A U.S. aircraft carrier sailed through the Strait of
Hormuz and into the Gulf without incident on Sunday, a day after
Iran backed away from an earlier threat to take action if an
American carrier returned to the strategic waterway.
* Arab League foreign ministers proposed on Sunday that
Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad hand over power to a
deputy and set up a new unity government, after their earlier
peace plan failed to end 10 months of bloodshed.
* More than 100 people were killed in bomb attacks and
gunbattles in the Nigerian city Kano late on Friday, a local
government security source said, in the deadliest strike claimed
by Islamist sect Boko Haram to date.
* Outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh apologised for "any
shortcoming" in his 33-year rule before leaving Yemen for the
United States on Sunday, paving the way for a transfer of power
after a year of unrest.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as
investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to
agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic
default for Greece.
* U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even
with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech
bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with
Google's disappointing report.
