SINGAPORE Jan 25 U.S. crude futures rose
in early Asian trade on Wednesday, recouping some of the
previous session's losses as Iran renewed a threat to close the
vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane if the West succeeded in
preventing Tehran from exporting oil.
U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $99.18 a barrel by 0012
GMT, after settling at $98.95, below the front-month 50-day
moving average of $99.19. Brent crude fell 55 cents to
settle at $110.03 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Iranian politicians said on Tuesday they expected the
European Union to backtrack on its oil embargo and repeated a
threat to close the Strait of Hormuz.
* U.S. crude oil inventories showed a steep build last week
as imports jumped, according to weekly inventory data from the
American Petroleum Institute. Crude stockpiles rose 7.3 million
barrels in the week to Jan. 20, well over analysts' expectations
for a build of 800,000 barrels.
* Europe's debt crisis could tip the world economy into
recession and a bigger firewall is urgently needed to keep the
damage from spreading, the International Monetary Fund said.
* Angela Merkel's conservative allies warned on Tuesday
against committing additional German funds to euro zone bailout
schemes, underscoring how difficult it will be for the
chancellor to meet international demands to boost the bloc's
defences.
* The U.S. economy appears to have shaken off the gloom from
Europe's debt crisis in the fourth quarter, pushing ahead at
what was likely its fastest pace in nearly two years.
* U.S. retail gasoline demand rose 1.3 percent last week
from the previous week as the holiday season ended and drivers
returned in force to the roads, MasterCard said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen hovered at one-month lows against the dollar in
Asia on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall
since October's intervention after a break of technical levels
forced sellers into the market.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day
rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt crisis
hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue chips disappointed
investors.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0730 India M3 Money Supply
- 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan
- 0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Jan
- 0900 Germany Ifo expectations Jan
- 1500 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov
- 1500 U.S. Pending home sales index Dec
- 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
- 1730 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)