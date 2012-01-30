* South Sudan shuts down 350,000 bpd of output

* Iran sends conflicting signals over oil exports

* Euro hovers near six-week highs against dollar

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 U.S. crude oil steadied above $99 a barrel on Monday, supported by the shutdown of oil production in South Sudan and concerns that OPEC member Iran could soon halt its exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery edged up one cent to $99.57 a barrel by 0002 GMT after falling 14 cents the previous session.

* Brent crude rose 16 cents to $111.62 a barrel.

* South Sudan has shut down daily oil output of around 350,000 barrels in a row with Sudan over export transit fees and will only restart after the two reach a deal covering border security and the disputed Abyei region, its oil minister said.

* Iran sent conflicting signals in a dispute with the West over its nuclear ambitions, vowing to stop oil exports soon to some countries but postponing a parliamentary debate on a proposed halt to such sales to the European Union.

* U.S. gasoline futures jumped to their highest since late August on Friday on news that ConocoPhillips shut a gasoline-making unit at its Bayway refinery in New Jersey to repair a mechanical problem.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hovered at six-week highs against the dollar on Monday, but faced a subdued session in Asia as investors awaited confirmation that Greece has secured a long-awaited debt deal that will help it avert a messy default.

* EU leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone at a summit on Monday and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation, with unresolved problems in Greece casting a shadow on the discussions.

* Italy's six-month funding costs fell sharply on Friday to levels last seen before the country came to the fore of the euro zone debt crisis last summer, helping power a rally in its bonds ahead of Monday's more challenging sale of longer-dated debt.

* The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, but a rebuilding of stocks by businesses and slower business spending warned of weaker growth in early 2012.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

1000 EZ Business climate Jan 2012

1000 EZ Economic sentiment Jan 2012

1330 U.S. Personal income mm Dec

2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Pre Dec 2011

2315 Japan Manufacturing PMI Jan 2012

2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Dec 2011

2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Dec 2011 (Reporting by Randy Fabi)