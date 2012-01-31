SINGAPORE Jan 31 U.S. crude oil rose
above $99 a barrel on Tuesday on concerns over supply
disruptions in South Sudan and OPEC member Iran.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude climbed 33 cents to $99.11 a barrel by
0004 GMT, after falling 78 cents the previous session.
* The EU's embargo on Iranian oil exports will add upward
pressure to oil prices, OPEC's secretary general said, even
though there is no shortage of oil on the market.
* Sudan has released four tankers loaded with South Sudanese
oil to try to defuse a row over export transit fees, but
southern officials said the move was not enough to reverse their
decision to shut off crude supplies.
* Saudi Arabia can meet any future world oil shortages
thanks to massive investment, and its rising gas output will
mean crude exports will not be affected by booming domestic
energy demand, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said.
* U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have risen
last week for the second straight time due to a further recovery
in imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on
Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the
yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to
make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses
as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.
* U.S. consumer spending was flat in December as households
put the largest rise in income in nine months into their
savings, potentially signaling slower consumption early in 2012.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel cemented her political ascendancy
in Europe on Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a
German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, even as
they struggled to rekindle growth from the ashes of austerity.
* Confidence in the euro zone's economy strengthened in
January for the first time since early 2011, EU data showed on
Monday, but a recovery in Germany masked a deterioration in
France and Italy, highlighting the bloc's diverging fortunes.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Dec 2011
0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Dec 2011
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Dec 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)