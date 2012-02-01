SINGAPORE Feb 1 U.S. crude oil steadied above $98 a barrel on Wednesday ahead of inventory data that are expected to have risen for the second straight week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March edged up two cents to $98.50 a barrel by 0012 GMT, after falling 30 cents the previous session.

* Iran completed a "constructive" round of talks with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Tuesday and further meetings are planned, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

* Lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plan to vote on a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's energy sector, aimed at choking off funds they suspect Tehran uses to develop nuclear weapons.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week as imports increased and refinery runs were unchanged, according to weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly oil stocks data later on Wednesday. Analysts expect crude oil inventories to have risen last week for the second straight time.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early Asia on Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese intervention to curb a mighty yen.

* Greece must make "difficult" decisions in the coming days to clinch a debt swap agreement and a 130 billion euro bailout package needed to avoid an unruly default, the government said on Tuesday.

* U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic recovery.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jan 2012

0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Jan 2012

0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Jan 2012

0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jan 2012

0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jan 2012

0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jan 2012

1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jan 2012

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jan

1500 U.S. Construction spending Dec (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)