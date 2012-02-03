* Brent's premium to US crude briefly widens above $16

* New US unemployment claims fall more than expected

* COMING UP: US non-farm payrolls for Jan, 1330 GMT

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 U.S. crude oil rose towards $97 a barrel on Friday, supported by positive U.S. unemployment data and hopes for a deal this week between the EU and Greece on the country's debt.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery rose 25 cents to $96.61 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after falling more than a dollar the previous session.

* Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures widened to as much as $16.11 in intraday trading on Thursday, the highest gap since Nov. 11. CL-LCO1=R

* Banking transactions with Iran and financing for its oil shipments could come under tougher scrutiny after a bipartisan bill easily passed a key U.S. Senate Committee.

The White House said that enforcement of the sanctions should not harm U.S. allies or oil markets.

* The European Union's top economic official forecast a deal between Greece and its private creditors by the end of the week to cut Athens' debt, despite what another aide called "ultra-difficult" negotiations with bondholders.

* Oil investors have turned cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. government report on non-farm payrolls and unemployment. Economists forecast in a Reuters poll that 150,000 jobs were added last month, less than the number in December, and the unemployment rate would hold steady at 8.5 percent. ID:nL2ECVKKK]

MARKETS NEWS

* Major global currencies marked time in Asia early on Friday as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could reinforce the recent improvement in risk sentiment, or unravel it.

* New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing in the nation's battered jobs market.

* Spain and France gained respite at bond auctions on Thursday highlighting a rally in euro zone debt markets since the European Central Bank flooded banks with cheap money in December.

* China is considering increasing its participation in the rescue funds aimed at resolving the European debt crisis, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Jan 2012

1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec

2030 U.S. CFTC traders data Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Edting by Richard Pullin)