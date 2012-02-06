TOKYO Feb 6 U.S. crude futures edged down on Monday on a stronger dollar, though declines were limited by worries over Iran's nuclear ambitions and robust U.S. jobs data that raised hopes for oil demand going forward.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 21 cents at $97.63 a barrel by 0045 GMT, after settling up $1.48, or 1.5 percent, at $97.84 on Friday. The contract posted a 1.7 percent loss last week.

* London Brent crude for March delivery climbed 23 cents to $114.81 a barrel, after ending up $2.51 on Friday, marking its highest settlement since Nov. 8. Brent gained 2.8 percent last week.

* Iran will target any country used as a launchpad for attacks against its soil, the deputy Revolutionary Guards commander said, expanding Tehran's range of threats in an increasingly volatile stand-off with world powers over its nuclear ambitions.

* President Barack Obama said on Sunday that Israel has not yet decided how to respond to concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and said there was no evidence that Iran has the "intentions or capabilities" to wage attacks on U.S. soil.

* Western and Arab states voiced outrage on Sunday after Russia and China vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have backed an Arab plan urging Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to give up power, and Washington vowed harsher sanctions against Damascus.

* Oil exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals have returned to normal after the bad weather that slashed output last week cleared, officials at the state-run South Oil Company said on Sunday.

Winds cut crude exports to 480,000 bpd on Friday from an average of 1.728 million bpd at the offshore export terminals on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labour market is on a steady path to recovery.

The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate dropped to nearly a three-year low of 8.3 percent, the government said.

* The euro and risk sentiment took a bit of a hit first thing in Asia on Monday with markets getting anxious as the deadline for Greece to clinch a second rescue package loomed large.

Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 1500 US Employment Trends/Jan

