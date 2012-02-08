TOKYO Feb 8 U.S. crude futures rose for a second day on Wednesday to near $99 a barrel, helped by a weaker dollar and industry data showing an unexpectedly steep drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery was up 31 cents at $98.72 a barrel by 0009 GMT, after settling up $1.50, or 1.6 percent, at $98.41 on Tuesday.

An Alberta plant that processes Canadian oil sands was expected to be shut for two or three weeks, giving a lift to U.S. crude.

* London Brent crude for March delivery settled up 30 cents at $116.23.

* After Tuesday's settlement, the American Petroleum Institute reported a surprise heavy drawdown of 4.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3, defying the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million barrels increase. [EIA/S}

Distillate stocks rose 386,000 barrels, the industry group said, against the forecast for a 700,000-barrel drawdown. Gasoline stocks jumped 4.4 million barrels against expectations for a 700,000-barrel increase.

* Iran's parliament said it was ready to impose a ban on oil exports to the EU, the Iranian Press TV reported, ahead of a ban announced by the EU slated to begin on July 1.

* Clashes in Nigeria are also worrying investors about potential supply disruptions after a Sunday attack on a pipeline belonging to Italy's Eni and Tuesday's bombing of an army barracks.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its forecast for global oil demand growth for the first time since October, saying that 2012 oil demand growth would rise 50,000 barrels per day from its estimate last month to 1.32 illion bpd. It revised 2013 growth up by 20,000 bpd to 1.49 million bpd.

* U.S. gasoline demand last week fell more than 5 percent for the third straight week compared with year-ago levels, according to a separate report from MasterCard, with demand down 2.8 percent from the previous week.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.

* The euro rallied across the board on Tuesday, hitting an eight-week high against the dollar on optimism Greece will soon agree to a bailout deal it needs to avoid a disorderly default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0700 Germany Trade balance/Dec

- 1200 US Mortage market index w/e

- 1530 US EIA oil report w/e (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)