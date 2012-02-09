TOKYO Feb 9 U.S. crude futures rose to around $99 a barrel on Thursday, gaining for a third consecutive day, as hopes for a Greece debt deal helped offset the impact of rising U.S. oil inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery was up 19 cents at $98.90 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling up 30 cents at $98.71 on Wednesday.

* London Brent crude for March delivery settled up 97 cents at $117.20 on Wednesday, the highest settlement since July 28.

* Greek political leaders agreed to cut the minimum wage by 22 percent as part of reforms required for a new bailout for Greece, but managed to prevent holiday bonuses from being scrapped, a Socialist party spokesman said on Thursday.

* U.S. government data showed that domestic crude stockpiles rose 304,000 barrels last week, much less than analysts had expected, which countered a surprise 4.5-million-barrel drawdown reported the previous day by industry group American Petroleum Institute.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose more than forecast while distillates, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, unexpectedly increased, defying forecasts for a stock draw, the EIA data further showed.

* Iran is capable of carrying out military strikes on U.S. interests around the world if Iran is attacked by the United States, Iran's ambassador to Moscow said.

* Valero Energy Corp said it cut feedstock going into several north side units at its 292,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas refinery after a power dip partially affected the units on Tuesday, a notice filed with state pollution regulators showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default.

* The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. Index Jan

- 1200 U.K. BOE Bank Rate

- 1245 Euro Zone ECB rate decision

- 1330 US Initial jobless claims w/e

- 1500 US Wholesale inventories Dec

- 1530 US EIA underground natural gas stocks

- OPEC forecasts for global oil demand (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)