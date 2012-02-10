TOKYO Feb 10 U.S. crude futures edged lower toward $99 on Friday, after three straight days of gains, as investors exercised caution even after Greece agreed to tough measures to secure a second bailout, with euro zone finance ministers demanding more steps.

* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 33 cents at $99.51 a barrel by 0119 GMT, after settling up $1.13 at $99.84 on Thursday, the highest close since Jan. 19.

The contract got support after Greek leaders clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but euro zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing the aid.

* London Brent crude for March delivery was down 24 cents at $118.35 a barrel, after settling up $1.39 at $118.59, the highest close since July 22.

* Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell 15,000 to 358,000 last week, with the four-week average hitting the lowest since April 2008, data from the U.S. Labor Department showed.

* OPEC cut its world oil demand growth forecast due to economic weakness in Europe and the United States and reported higher total OPEC output as Libya's production recovers.

* OPEC's seaborne oil exports, excluding those from Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 70,000 bpd to 23.22 million bpd in the four weeks to Feb. 25, UK consultancy Oil Movements said a weekly estimate.

* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains.

* The euro was steady, trading near two-month highs against the dollar and the yen on Friday after Greece agreed to a deal on reforms needed to avoid a chaotic default and destabilisation of the euro zone.

- 0900 IEA monthly oil market report

- 1330 US International trade Dec

- 1455 US U.Mich sentiment Feb

- 1530 US ECRI weekly index

