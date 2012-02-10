TOKYO Feb 10 U.S. crude futures edged
lower toward $99 on Friday, after three straight days of gains,
as investors exercised caution even after Greece agreed to tough
measures to secure a second bailout, with euro zone finance
ministers demanding more steps.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 33 cents at
$99.51 a barrel by 0119 GMT, after settling up $1.13 at $99.84
on Thursday, the highest close since Jan. 19.
The contract got support after Greek leaders clinched a deal
on economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but
euro zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a
parliamentary seal of approval before providing the aid.
* London Brent crude for March delivery was down 24
cents at $118.35 a barrel, after settling up $1.39 at $118.59,
the highest close since July 22.
* Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell 15,000 to 358,000 last week, with the
four-week average hitting the lowest since April 2008, data from
the U.S. Labor Department showed.
* OPEC cut its world oil demand growth forecast due to
economic weakness in Europe and the United States and reported
higher total OPEC output as Libya's production recovers.
* OPEC's seaborne oil exports, excluding those from Angola
and Ecuador, will rise by 70,000 bpd to 23.22 million bpd in the
four weeks to Feb. 25, UK consultancy Oil Movements said a
weekly estimate.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on
Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial
bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains.
* The euro was steady, trading near two-month highs against
the dollar and the yen on Friday after Greece agreed to a deal
on reforms needed to avoid a chaotic default and destabilisation
of the euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 0900 IEA monthly oil market report
- 1330 US International trade Dec
- 1455 US U.Mich sentiment Feb
- 1530 US ECRI weekly index
- Feb 2012 ICE gas oil futures expires
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)