SEOUL Feb 13 U.S. crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday after the Greek parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund and avoid a messy default.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery gained 63 cents to $99.30 a barrel as of 0017 GMT. In London, ICE March Brent crude climbed 54 cents to $117.85.

* The Greek parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national bankruptcy, as buildings burned across central Athens and violence spread around the country.

* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said China will start to fine-tune its economic policy in the first quarter, the official Shanghai Securities News quoted him as saying on Monday, the government's most explicit indication yet of a monetary easing.

* Political unrest continued in Syria and the Arab League threw its support on Sunday firmly behind the opposition mounting an uprising against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, and called for the U.N. Security Council to send peacekeepers to halt bloodshed.

* Global oil demand will grow by less than 1 percent in 2012, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, cutting its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive month due to a weak global economy.

The agency, which provides energy advice to the world's most industrialised nations, cut its global oil demand growth forecast for this year by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Monday, also buoyed by the news that Greek lawmakers approved the austerity bill. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,960.83, while the broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 778.55.

* The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage decline thus far in 2012 on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.69 percent at 12,801.23. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Sugita Katyal)