SEOUL Feb 13 U.S. crude oil futures rose
in early Asian trade on Monday after the Greek parliament
approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second
bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund
and avoid a messy default.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery gained 63 cents to $99.30 a barrel as of 0017
GMT. In London, ICE March Brent crude climbed 54 cents
to $117.85.
* The Greek parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity
bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national
bankruptcy, as buildings burned across central Athens and
violence spread around the country.
* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said China will start to
fine-tune its economic policy in the first quarter, the official
Shanghai Securities News quoted him as saying on Monday, the
government's most explicit indication yet of a monetary
easing.
* Political unrest continued in Syria and the Arab League
threw its support on Sunday firmly behind the opposition
mounting an uprising against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad,
and called for the U.N. Security Council to send peacekeepers to
halt bloodshed.
* Global oil demand will grow by less than 1 percent in
2012, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday,
cutting its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive
month due to a weak global economy.
The agency, which provides energy advice to the world's most
industrialised nations, cut its global oil demand growth
forecast for this year by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) to
800,000 bpd.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on
Monday, also buoyed by the news that Greek lawmakers approved
the austerity bill. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at
8,960.83, while the broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to
778.55.
* The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage decline
thus far in 2012 on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average
was down 0.69 percent at 12,801.23.
