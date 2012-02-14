(Refiles to fix headline) SEOUL, Feb 14 U.S. oil slipped on Tuesday after gaining the most in six weeks in the previous session, as the dollar regained some strength on doubts Greece could stick to tough measures to secure rescue funds and after Moody's warned it may cut France's rating. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery lost 25 cents at $100.66 a barrel as of 0045 GMT, after climbing more than 2 percent on Monday, its biggest single-day rise since Jan. 3. * Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and International Monetary Fund to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens. * Elsewhere in Europe, Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta. * The rating agency said it was making the changes "in order to reflect their susceptibility to the growing financial and macroeconomic risks emanating from the euro area crisis". * The United States may be living through 10 years of sluggish growth that does little to boost domestic oil demand in the short term, said Lee Raymond, former chief executive of ExxonMobil at the sidelines of an energy conference in Oslo. * U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week for the fourth straight time on higher imports and as refinery utilization dipped, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. * Israel accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of being behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia, wounding four people. * Iran denied involvement, while Hezbollah declined comment, but the incident amplified tensions between the West and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program. MARKETS NEWS * The euro eased against the dollar on Tuesday after rallying in the previous session following Greece's approval of new austerity measures. * Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with investors wary whether Greece will deliver its promises on reforms and secure a second bailout to avoid an unruly default. * U.S. stocks ended higher after Greece's parliament approved austerity steps which the country needed to obtain a debt rescue package and avoid a crippling default. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 300 Japan BOJ rate decision Feb 2012 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Dec 2011 1000 EZ Industrial production yy Dec 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. Import prices mm Jan 1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Jan 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Feb 10 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Feb 10 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Feb 10 (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)