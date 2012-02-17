SINGAPORE Feb 17 U.S. crude futures held steady above $102 per barrel on Friday, supported by concerns about supply disruptions from Iran and hopes that an agreement on the Greece debt bailout plan would be reached next week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude rose 3 cents a barrel to $102.34 as of 0006 GMT.

In the previous session U.S. crude closed at $102.31, gaining 51 cents, the highest settlement since the Jan. 4 settlement at $103.22. It hit a session high of $102.69, the highest since Jan. 12's peak of $102.98.

* In London, ICE Brent April crude settled at $120.11 a barrel, gaining $1.18, or 0.99 percent, on Thursday -- the highest settlement for front-month Brent since June 14.  * Iran, facing sanctions that could cripple its oil exports, has told world powers it wants to resume long-stalled talks with "new initiatives", and France said it might be open to addressing suspicions about its nuclear programme.

* Iran's top oil buyers in Europe are making substantial cuts in supply months in advance of European Union sanctions, reducing flows to the continent in March by more than a third - or over 300,000 barrels daily, industry sources said.

* Greece expects to get approval from euro zone finance ministers on Monday to begin a debt swap scheme with private bondholders, the spokesman for the Greek government said on Thursday.

* The number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was quickening.

* Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.44 percent at 9,371.12 on Friday, while the broader Topix gained 1.30 percent to 810.69.

* The euro clung to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having risen on hopes that Greece was close to clinching a second bailout package, while improved risk appetite knocked the yen lower across the board.

* U.S. stocks rose, with the Standard & Poor's 500 hitting a nine-month high, supported by strong U.S. economic data and rising hopes for a deal on Greek's bailout next week.

DATA/EVENTS * U.S. consumer prices and real earnings for January, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)