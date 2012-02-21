SINGAPORE Feb 21 U.S. crude rose above
$104 per barrel on Tuesday, less than a dollar away from a
nine-month high hit the previous day, as a cut in Iranian oil
supply to Europe and an imminent approval for a Greek bailout by
the euro zone supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude
was up $1.31 a barrel to $104.55 as of 0023 GMT, after touching
$105.44 on Monday -- its highest since May 5. There was no
settlement for the contract on Monday as it was a public holiday
in the United States.
* Senior U.N. inspectors arrived in Iran on Monday to push
for transparency about its disputed nuclear programme and
several European states halted purchases of Iranian oil as part
of Western moves to pile pressure on a defiant Tehran.
* China rebuked Iran on Monday for stopping oil sales to
British and French companies at the weekend, calling for renewed
efforts at dialogue over an escalating stand-off over Tehran's
controversial nuclear programme.
* Belgium, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have
stopped buying Iranian oil, while Greece, Spain and Italy are
cutting back on their purchases, a Commission spokeswoman said.
* The European Union could cope with an abrupt halt by Iran
of oil exports to the region because buyers of Iranian oil are
already adjusting to the EU's forthcoming ban on Iranian
shipments, an International Energy Agency official said.
* One of China's two major buyers of Iranian crude has
reduced the amount it will take this year although by how much
was unclear, trade sources said on Monday, after expectations
that China would be the buyer of last resort for Iranian crude
displaced by sanctions.
* Oman's average oil production rose to 884,900 barrels per
day (bpd) in 2011, up 2.3 percent from 2010, an oil and gas
ministry official said on Monday, but oil production by
state-run Oman Petroleum Company (PDO) fell.
* Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas soared to a
record high in January mainly to fuel electricity generation,
helping make up for dwindling use of nuclear power due to the
Fukushima radiation crisis.
* An oil tanker carrying a cargo of disputed Sudanese crude
is awaiting permission to dock at Japan's Kiire terminal because
of uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the oil, sources
said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Euro zone finance ministers inched towards approving a
second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Monday that would
resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs but seems unlikely to
revive the nation's shattered economy.
* Shares gained and the euro hit a one-week high on Monday
as China's move to beef up banking activity supported optimism
for global growth and as Greece edged closer to securing a
bailout, though rising oil prices weighed on the recovery hopes.
* The euro slipped from a one-week high on Tuesday with
hopes that euro zone policymakers would approve a bailout for
Greece eclipsed by concerns of more uphill battles for Europe to
fix its economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- January Euroilstock refinery report
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)