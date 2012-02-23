SINGAPORE Feb 23 U.S. crude futures slipped below a nine-month high on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build in crude inventories last week.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than forecast as imports increased, and oil product stocks also rose unexpectedly, weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery fell 35 cents to $105.93 a barrel by 0015 GMT. The contract settled at $106.28 a barrel, marking the highest settlement for front-month crude since May 4, 2011, when prices ended at $109.24.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog ended its latest mission to Iran after talks on Tehran's suspected secret atomic weapons research failed, a setback likely to increase the risk of confrontation with the West.

* Three Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged the White House to signal it is ready to tap the nation's oil stockpiles to combat surging fuel prices, arguing an "aggressive" strategy could tamp down speculation.

* The German government has no plans to release any of its strategic oil reserves to combat rising oil prices, a spokeswoman from the Economy Ministry said.

* Japan is in final talks for an agreement with Washington to cut the volume of its crude oil imports from Iran by over 20 percent per year to win waivers from U.S. sanctions, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* India's Bharat Petroleum has turned to Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, for higher supplies in 2012/13, fearing global sanctions may jeopardise trade with Iran, industry sources said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.

* The yen nursed losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed a 7-month low against the greenback, while sterling also struggled after minutes of the Bank of England February policy meeting were more dovish than expected.

* London's Brent crude oil hit nine-month highs on Wednesday on worries over Iran's growing confrontation with the West, while gold prices rose to three-months peaks as technical charts pointed to a bull run.

* The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this month, the Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index showed, reviving fears that the region would sink into recession.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- U.S. weekly jobless claims 1330 GMT

- U.S. EIA weekly oil stocks data 1600 GMT

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)