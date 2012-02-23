SINGAPORE Feb 23 U.S. crude futures
slipped below a nine-month high on Thursday after industry data
showed a larger-than-expected build in crude inventories last
week.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than forecast as
imports increased, and oil product stocks also rose
unexpectedly, weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery fell 35 cents to $105.93 a barrel by 0015 GMT.
The contract settled at $106.28 a barrel, marking the highest
settlement for front-month crude since May 4, 2011, when
prices ended at $109.24.
* The U.N. nuclear watchdog ended its latest mission to Iran
after talks on Tehran's suspected secret atomic weapons research
failed, a setback likely to increase the risk of confrontation
with the West.
* Three Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged the White
House to signal it is ready to tap the nation's oil stockpiles
to combat surging fuel prices, arguing an "aggressive" strategy
could tamp down speculation.
* The German government has no plans to release any of its
strategic oil reserves to combat rising oil prices, a
spokeswoman from the Economy Ministry said.
* Japan is in final talks for an agreement with Washington
to cut the volume of its crude oil imports from Iran by over 20
percent per year to win waivers from U.S. sanctions, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
* India's Bharat Petroleum has turned to Saudi
Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, for higher supplies in
2012/13, fearing global sanctions may jeopardise trade with
Iran, industry sources said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500
stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European
business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.
* The yen nursed losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed
a 7-month low against the greenback, while sterling also
struggled after minutes of the Bank of England February policy
meeting were more dovish than expected.
* London's Brent crude oil hit nine-month highs on Wednesday
on worries over Iran's growing confrontation with the West,
while gold prices rose to three-months peaks as technical charts
pointed to a bull run.
* The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this
month, the Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index
showed, reviving fears that the region would sink into
recession.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- U.S. weekly jobless claims 1330 GMT
- U.S. EIA weekly oil stocks data 1600 GMT
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)