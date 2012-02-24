SINGAPORE, Feb 24 U.S. crude futures rose
toward $109 on Friday, on track for a third week of gains, as
worries about Iranian supply supported prices while upbeat U.S.
economic data lifted demand outlook at the world's largest oil
consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery was up 78 cents to $108.61 by 0107 GMT. Prices
are up 5 percent this week.
* Brent crude valued in euros set an all-time high on
Thursday above 93 euros a barrel, beating 2008's pre-financial
crisis high and adding fuel costs to euro zone's debt troubles.
* Iran said on Thursday it has maintained oil production
levels despite sanctions, but oil experts said they suspected
Tehran was storing crude at sea while looking for new customers
to evade Western measures aimed at slowing its nuclear program.
* Japan may cut Iranian crude oil imports by a
more-than-expected 20 percent as it seeks a waiver from U.S.
sanctions, a newspaper reported on Thursday, a move which would
spare its banks from a major blow but also boost its rising
fuel import bill.
* U.S. demand for refined oil products plunged to the lowest
level in nearly 15 years as crude stocks grew last week, U.S.
Energy Information Administration data showed.
* Exxon Mobil Corp added 1.8 billion oil equivalent
barrels (BOE) to its energy reserves in 2011, or about 107
percent of its production during the year, the company said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Friday as solid U.S. data improved
sentiment, but the upside may be capped by concerns that rising
oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro zone
economy and moves to take profits after recent gains.
* The euro hovered at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday, holding
on to chunky gains made the day before after data on improving
German business sentiment prompted traders to cover short
positions.
* The euro zone economy is heading into its second recession
in just three years and the wider European Union will stagnate,
the EU's executive said on Thursday, warning that the currency
area has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-2009 recession, signaling that the battered labor
market is healing.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany GDP detailed yy Oct 2011
1455 US Thomson Reuters/UMich Feb consumer sentiment
1500 US New home sales Jan
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)