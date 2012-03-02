TOKYO, March 2 U.S. crude futures were
steady on Friday, off a near 10-month high in post-settlement
trade, after a Saudi official was reported to have denied
Iranian media reports of an explosion at an unknown oil pipeline
in Saudi Arabia.
Prices were sharply higher after the settlement following
the report of the explosion in the oil-rich Eastern Province of
Saudi Arabia, although the report was not verified.
But they pulled back after Dow Jones newswires reported a
Saudi oil official as saying the report was untrue, according to
CNBC television.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 12 cents at
$108.96 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after settling up $1.77 at $108.84
on Thursday.
It rose as high as $110.55 in post-settlement trading, the
highest since May 4, 2011.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was untraded
yet. The contract on Thursday settled up $3.54 at $126.20. In
post-settlement trading, it rose as high as $128.40, the highest
since July 2008.
* Thursday's gains also got support on news that Israel will
soon test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile, escalating
tensions over the crisis that has included tough sanctions
against Iran.
* U.S. jobless claims fell last week -- the latest sign that
the labor market recovery was gaining momentum.
* Global oil producers appear to have enough spare capacity
to make up for Iranian exports curtailed by tough new sanctions,
U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said on Thursday.
* BP shut a 77,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil gathering
center at a key Prudhoe Bay oil field due to a fire on
Wednesday, a state regulator said Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs,
after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor
market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the
advance.
* The euro was on the backfoot in Asia on Friday, having
fallen to one-week lows against the greenback and other
currencies in a move seen likely to continue after this week's
massive cash injection by the European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 2330 Japan Unemployment rate/Jan
- 1000 Euro Zone Producer prices/Jan
- 1330 Canada GDP/Q4
- 1445 US ISM-New York index/Feb
- 1530 US ECRI weekly index
- 2030 US CFTC positions data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)