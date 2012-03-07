PERTH, March 7, U.S. crude oil futures
were steady in post-settlement trading after news that major
powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its disputed
nuclear programme, easing concerns about supply disruptions.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that new
six-power talks with Iran offered a diplomatic chance to defuse
a crisis over its nuclear programme and quiet the "drums of
war".
Global economic worries and concerns about Greece's debt
restructuring continued to diminish investor appetite for oil
and other commodities as well as equities.
A U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast was
supportive after it cut its output growth forecast for non-OPEC
countries for 2012 and 2013 citing supply disruptions in South
Sudan, Yemen and the North Sea.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery climbed 11 cents to
$104.81 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after settling at $104.77 a barrel
on Tuesday.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was not
traded after settling at $121.98 a barrel on Tuesday.
* Fears that Greece and its bond holders may not meet a
Thursday deadline for a bailout package reemerged after the main
bondholder group warned a disorderly default would cause more
than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone.
* Worries that supplies from Iran would be disrupted eased
after world powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its
nuclear programme, but U.S. Defense Secretary warned that the
United States would take military action to prevent the Islamic
Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails.
* The industry group American Petroleum Institute said
domestic crude stocks rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to
March 2. That was more than quintuple the 800,000-barrel
increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S}
* Brazil, South America's largest economy, reported weak
growth for 2011, a day after China cut its growth forecast, and
data suggested that Europe was likely to fall back into
recession, darkening prospects for oil demand.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday
as investors grew more risk averse, with renewed uncertainty
over Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global
economies overshadowing support provided by ample
liquidity.
* Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed
heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while
the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit
a market already fretting over China's slower growth target.
* Gold fell 2 percent in heavy volume on Tuesday, breaching
technical support as investors worried more about a possible
Greek default, but some analysts said the metal looked oversold
and was poised for a rebound.
DATA/EVENTS
* ADP U.S. employment report for February, 8:15 a.m. EST
(1315 GMT) Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Perry)