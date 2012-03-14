TOKYO, March 14 U.S. crude futures rose
for a second day on Wednesday on the back of an improved outlook
of the world's top economy, but the gains were limited after
industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build-up in U.S.
crude inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 6 cents at
$106.77 a barrel by 0009 GMT, after settling up 37 cents at
$106.71 on Tuesday.
Strong U.S. retail sales data and the Federal Reserve's
acknowledgement that it would maintain exceptionally low
interest rates until at least through 2014 helped push up oil
prices on Tuesday, countering the impact of a rising dollar.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was up 1
cent at $126.23 a barrel, after settling up 88 cents at $126.22,
the highest close since April 8, 2011.
* After the settlement on Tuesday, the American Petroleum
Institute said domestic crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels
last week, far more than the forecast for a 1.7-million-barrel
build in a Reuters poll.
Heating oil and RBOB gasoline futures extended gains after
distillate and gasoline stocks showed a bigger-than-expected
decline.
* Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil producers say surging oil
markets are beyond their control and prices could spike unless
tensions between Iran and the West subside.
* Increasing onshore shale oil output likely will displace
light, sweet crude imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2015,
Valero Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse
said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with
Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the
bank announced it will raise its dividend.
* The dollar was broadly firmer early in Asia on Wednesday,
having hit a seven-week high against a basket of major
currencies as prospects for further easing by the Federal
Reserve faded in the wake of more upbeat U.S. data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 2350 Japan Business survey index/Q1
- 1000 Euro Zone Industrial production/Jan
- 1000 Euro Zone Inflation final/Feb
- 1100 US Mortgage market index/weekly
- 1230 US Current account/Q4
- 1230 US Export/Import prices/Feb
- 1400 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks
- 1430 US EIA weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Borsuk)