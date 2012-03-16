TOKYO, March 16 U.S. crude futures rose on
Friday, after dropping for two straight sessions, as robust
economic data in the world's top oil consumer countered news
that the United States and Britain were preparing a release from
strategic oil stocks this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 41 cents at
$105.52 a barrel by 0022 GMT, after settling down 32 cents at
$105.11 on Thursday.
The April contract, which is to expire at the end of
Tuesday's settlement, has retreated nearly $2 a barrel this
week, weighed down by bulging U.S. crude inventories and a
strong dollar amid hopes for a recovering U.S. outlook.
* London Brent crude for new front-month May delivery
was up 52 cents at $123.12 a barrel. The April contract
expired on Thursday, settling down $1.42 at $123.55.
* Two UK sources told Reuters that Britain has agreed to
cooperate with the United States in releasing reserves, but
volumes and exact timelines have not yet been determined. Brent
prices initially fell by more than $3 on Thursday after the
report.
* The release news was countered by positive economic data
on Thursday which showed U.S. initial jobless benefits claims
dropped to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity
in the Northeast picked up this month.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to March 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its
latest weekly estimate.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since
the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the
upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this
year.
* The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia
on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky gains
ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback's uptrend was
seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 1000 EZ Eurostat trade/Jan
- 1230 US CPI/Feb
- 1315 US Industrial output/Feb
- 1355 US U Mich inflation/Mar
- 1430 US ECRI weekly index
- US CFTC positions data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)