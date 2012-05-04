SINGAPORE, May 4 U.S. oil was little changed
early on Friday, after dropping in the previous two sessions on
demand growth concerns as U.S. data showed signs the world's
biggest economy was slowing.
Prices were also reined in as investors exercised caution
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $102.56 at 0001 GMT,
after ending more than 2 percent lower and posting the biggest
one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14. Brent slipped 12
cents to $115.96 after finishing down 1.8 percent.
* The expectation that moderate U.S. economic growth will
continue to create jobs is feeding optimism among Federal
Reserve policymakers that they would not need to resort to a
controversial third round of bond buying to stimulate the
recovery.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid
dropped by the most in nearly a year last week, easing fears the
United States' labor market recovery was stalling. That relief
was tempered, however, by other data on Thursday showing
services employment declined in April to its lowest level since
December, dampening activity in the vast sector.
* OPEC is working hard to bring down oil prices that jumped
towards $130 a barrel earlier this year, its secretary general
said on Thursday, and is pumping much more than its official
target even as exports from cartel-member Iran dwindle.
* The CME Group said it has received a 90-day
extension from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) to implement the controversial new rule in its margin
policy for non-hedge positions.
* A failing bank should be wound up when it no longer meets
rules that allow it to operate, and bondholders should be told
clearly in advance that this point could trigger losses for
them, Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said.
* The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council
put pressure on Iran on Thursday to allay international concern
about its nuclear programme, and said they expected talks with
Tehran to lead to concrete steps toward a negotiated solution.
MARKETS NEWS
* Commodities fell broadly for a second day on Thursday
after weak U.S. economic data sparked concern about the outlook
for demand. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
fell nearly 1 percent, extending Wednesday's 1.3 percent
drop. Only five of the 19 commodities on the index closed up,
with natural gas rising 4 percent to lead gains.
* The euro slid against the dollar for a fourth day on
Thursday as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more
upbeat assessment of the region's economy but left the door open
for policy easing, keeping investors cautious a day before key
U.S. labor market data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
- 0230 China HSBC Services PMI Apr
- 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Apr
- 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Apr
- 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)