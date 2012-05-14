SINGAPORE May 15 U.S. crude prices dropped towards $94 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by concerns that Europe would slip into a worse-than-expected recession.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June slipped 63 cents to $94.15 a barrel by 2312 GMT, after falling more than a dollar the previous session.

* With efforts to patch together a Greek government looking doomed, EU policymakers warned the country it could not remain in the euro zone if it ripped up its bailout programme, and financial markets ratcheted up the pressure on the bloc.

* Strong production in Germany could not make up for a slump across the rest of the euro zone in March with declining output at factories falling and signaling an oncoming recession that may not be as mild as policymakers hope.

* High oil prices are threatening the global economic recovery, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Maria van der Hoeven said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro fell to a nearly four-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears Greece could exit the euro and worries that weak industrial data signaled that Europe was heading for recession.

* Greece's uncertain future as a euro member pushed Italian and Spanish borrowing costs higher at debt sales on Monday, while investors seeking refuge in higher-rated government paper further drove German six-month yields towards zero at auction.

* U.S. banking regulators released guidance that banks with more than $10 billion in assets should follow when conducting internal stress tests to identify weaknesses in their operations and on their balance sheets.

* Gold dropped to a 4-1/2-month low on the worsening euro zone debt crisis in the wake of a political deadlock in Greece that fueled risk aversion and pressured the euro.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Apr

0600 Germany GDP flash yy Q1

0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Q1

0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Q1

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Apr

1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Apr

1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Apr

1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Apr

1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Apr

1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx May

1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Mar

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)