SINGAPORE May 15 U.S. crude prices dropped
towards $94 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by concerns that
Europe would slip into a worse-than-expected recession.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for June slipped 63 cents to $94.15 a
barrel by 2312 GMT, after falling more than a dollar the
previous session.
* With efforts to patch together a Greek government looking
doomed, EU policymakers warned the country it could not remain
in the euro zone if it ripped up its bailout programme, and
financial markets ratcheted up the pressure on the bloc.
* Strong production in Germany could not make up for a slump
across the rest of the euro zone in March with declining output
at factories falling and signaling an oncoming recession that
may not be as mild as policymakers hope.
* High oil prices are threatening the global economic
recovery, the Executive Director of the International Energy
Agency Maria van der Hoeven said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell to a nearly four-month low against the
dollar on Monday on fears Greece could exit the euro and worries
that weak industrial data signaled that Europe was heading for
recession.
* Greece's uncertain future as a euro member pushed Italian
and Spanish borrowing costs higher at debt sales on Monday,
while investors seeking refuge in higher-rated government paper
further drove German six-month yields towards zero at auction.
* U.S. banking regulators released guidance that banks with
more than $10 billion in assets should follow when conducting
internal stress tests to identify weaknesses in their operations
and on their balance sheets.
* Gold dropped to a 4-1/2-month low on the worsening euro
zone debt crisis in the wake of a political deadlock in Greece
that fueled risk aversion and pressured the euro.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Apr
0600 Germany GDP flash yy Q1
0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Q1
0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Q1
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Apr
1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Apr
1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Apr
1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Apr
1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Apr
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx May
1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Mar
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)