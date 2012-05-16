SINGAPORE May 17 U.S. crude prices steadied near $92 a barrel on Thursday as concerns over a Greek exit from the euro zone offset support from U.S. government data showing a smaller rise in crude stocks than an industry report earlier this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June had edged up five cents to $92.86 a barrel by 2314 GMT, after falling more than a dollar the previous session. Wednesday's close of $92.81 was the lowest front-month settlement price since Nov. 2.

* The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday, confirming news earlier reported exclusively by Reuters.

* The Energy Information Administration showed a 2.13 million barrel increase in U.S. crude stocks, a smaller increase than the 6.6 million barrel jump reported by an industry group earlier in the week. Analysts had expected a 1.7 million barrel build.

* U.S. President Barack Obama will seek support to tap emergency oil reserves from other Group of Eight leaders at a summit this weekend before the European Union's July embargo of Iranian crude, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, sliding for a fourth consecutive session and likely to face more losses on fears over Greece.

* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers kept the door open to a fresh round of monetary stimulus, citing downside risks to a moderately expanding economy, according to minutes for the central bank's April meeting.

* Groundbreaking for U.S. homes rebounded in April and factory activity gained steam, suggesting the economy remains on a steady, if unspectacular recovery course.

* Portugal's unemployment rate jumped to a record high in the early part of this year even as the recession eased, showing the uphill struggle the country faces to nurse its way back to economic health while running a harsh austerity programme.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0430 Japan Industrial output rev Mar

1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Joseph Radford)