PERTH May 23 U.S. crude fell on Tuesday,
extending Tuesday's losses as a potential deal between Iran and
the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased oil supply worries, while
concerns that the euro zone could derail a global economic
recovery continued to pressure prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 66 cents to $91.19 at 0059 GMT.
* ICE Brent crude fell 80 cents to $107.61 a barrel.
* Yukuya Amano, director general of the U.N.'s International
Atomic Energy Agency, said he expected to sign a deal with Iran
soon to unblock an investigation into suspected work on atom
bombs, potentially brightening prospects for big-power talks
with Tehran to stop a drift toward conflict.
* Iranian oil exports have not dropped further in May after
falling sharply since March, industry sources said on Tuesday,
because core customers in Europe and Asia continue to buy ahead
of European sanctions aimed at slowing Tehran's nuclear program.
* The OECD warned that the fragile developed world economic
recovery could be blown off course if Europe fails to contain
damage from its problem debtor states.
* ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said he does not
expect Greece will exit the euro and urged Athens to work with
Europe to remove the risk of its crisis spreading to other
countries.
* U.S. home resales rose 3.4 percent in April to an annual
rate of 4.62 million units, their highest annual rate since May
2010, while foreclosures declined, the National Association of
Realtors said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh
measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead
of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece
would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier
assets.
* The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in
Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close
to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on
heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.
* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, extending sharp losses made
in the previous session as hopes faded that an informal European
Union meeting later in the day would yield steps to help with
the region's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Apr
1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Apr
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI May
