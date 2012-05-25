PERTH May 25 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday after Iran and major world powers failed to reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program, and set a date for more talks in Moscow next month.

After discussions in Baghdad between envoys from Iran and the six powers ran late into an unscheduled second day, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said it was clear both sides wanted progress and had some common ground, but significant differences remained.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude rose 27 cents to $90.93 at 0108 GMT.

* ICE Brent crude climbed 37 cents to $106.92 a barrel.

* Iran and world powers agreed to meet again in Moscow next month for more talks to try to end the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program, but there was scant progress to resolve the main sticking points between the two sides.

* The United States will not ease sanctions on Iran before a third round of talks between major powers and Iranian officials about Tehran's nuclear program, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dipped last week, indicating the economy is plodding along even though headwinds from Europe cut into U.S. factory activity growth this month.

* Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at the fastest rate in three years in May. Markit's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slid to 45.0 this month from April's 46.2, according to a flash estimate released on Thursday.

* China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two month lows, according to the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial sector.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to June 9, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.

* A Reuters technical analysis on Friday showed that Brent oil will rebound to $108.32 per barrel, as it was unable to break support at $105.85.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt crisis which saw the currency drop nearly two percent this week.

* Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)