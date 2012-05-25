PERTH May 25 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday
after Iran and major world powers failed to reach an agreement
on Tehran's nuclear program, and set a date for more talks in
Moscow next month.
After discussions in Baghdad between envoys from Iran and
the six powers ran late into an unscheduled second day, European
Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said it was clear
both sides wanted progress and had some common ground, but
significant differences remained.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude rose 27 cents to $90.93 at 0108 GMT.
* ICE Brent crude climbed 37 cents to $106.92 a
barrel.
* Iran and world powers agreed to meet again in Moscow next
month for more talks to try to end the dispute over Tehran's
nuclear program, but there was scant progress to resolve the
main sticking points between the two sides.
* The United States will not ease sanctions on Iran before a
third round of talks between major powers and Iranian officials
about Tehran's nuclear program, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Thursday.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits dipped last week, indicating the economy is plodding
along even though headwinds from Europe cut into U.S. factory
activity growth this month.
* Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at the
fastest rate in three years in May. Markit's manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slid to 45.0 this month from
April's 46.2, according to a flash estimate released on
Thursday.
* China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to
two month lows, according to the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers
Index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial
sector.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to June 9, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest
weekly estimate.
* A Reuters technical analysis on Friday showed that Brent
oil will rebound to $108.32 per barrel, as it was unable
to break support at $105.85.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on
Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which
showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt
crisis which saw the currency drop nearly two percent this week.
* Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight
uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to
return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but
weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
