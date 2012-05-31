TOKYO, June 1 U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Friday after settling at a seven-month low a day earlier as bulging U.S. crude stockpiles and weak economic data added to economic worries in the euro zone.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 4 cents at $86.49 a barrel by 2313 GMT, after settling down $1.29 at $86.53 on Thursday, the lowest close since late October.

U.S. crude shed $18.34, or 17.5 percent, in May, the biggest percentage monthly loss since December 2008.

* London Brent crude for July delivery was untraded so far on Friday after settling down $1.60 at $101.87 on Thursday, the lowest finish in almost seven months.

* U.S. crude oil inventories, excluding strategic reserves, rose by 2.2 million barrels, more than expected, to hit their highest level in nearly 22 years, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) date showed.

The EIA reported gasoline stocks fell 833,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.71 million barrels.

* A separate U.S. report showed factory activity in the Midwest slowed this month and U.S. economic growth in the first quarter was a bit softer than initially estimated.

* Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco unveiled the $10 billion expansion of their joint-venture Motiva Enterprises Texas Gulf Coast refinery.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to June 16, British consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.

* The U.S. May non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday. The data are expected to show a rise of 150,000, after the economy added 115,000 in April.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems.

* The euro weakened on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in a volatile session punctuated by concerns over Spain's banking sector and disappointing U.S. economic data that at one point sent the common currency to a 23-month low.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0900 EZ Unemployment rate/Apr

- 1230 Canada GDP/Q1

- 1230 US Personal consumption/Apr

- 1230 US Non-farm payrolls/May

- 1400 US Construction spending/Apr

- 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI/May

- 1400 US ECRI weekly index

- n/a US Auto sales/May (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)