SINGAPORE, July 16 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trade on Monday, gaining for five out of the last
six trading sessions on hopes of a recovery in demand growth as
policymakers tackle Europe's debt crisis.
U.S. crude rose 19 cents to $87.29 a barrel by 2316
GMT after settling $1.02 higher and pushing above the
front-month 50-day moving average for the first time since early
May. Brent futures gained 49 cents to $102.89 after
settling $1.33 higher on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Yemen may be able to resume oil exports as planned this
week after tribesmen agreed to allow repairs to the country's
main crude pipeline, the oil minister said on Sunday.
* As Iranian threats to close the Strait of Hormuz grew
louder over the weekend, the United Arab Emirates quietly loaded
its first cargo on Sunday from its long-awaited new oil export
terminal on the Gulf of Oman.
* The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan on Saturday held
their first talks since their countries came close to war in
April, raising hopes for a negotiated settlement of oil and
border disputes before an Aug. 2 U.N. Security Council deadline.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke serves up a new set
of clues this week that might help solve one of the thorniest
riddles for the world economy: what will it take to make the
U.S. central bank ease monetary policy further?
* Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday she was confident
that a majority of German lawmakers would back aid for Spain's
ailing banking sector at a special sitting of the lower house
Bundestag set for Thursday.
* Opposition fighters battled Syrian government forces in
Damascus into the early hours of Monday in what residents
described as the fiercest fighting yet inside the
capital.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all
week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak.
* The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian
dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step,
following a rally late last week in part on the back of
diminishing worries about China's economic health.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jun
- 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa May
- 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Jun
- 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm May
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Paul Tait)