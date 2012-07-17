SINGAPORE, July 17 U.S. crude slipped toward $88
per barrel early on Tuesday, snapping four days of gains on
worries of a slowdown in demand after the International Monetary
Fund cut its forecast for global economic growth and warned the
outlook could dim further.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. oil slipped 30 cents to $88.13 a barrel by
0009 GMT after settling $1.33 higher. Brent slipped 18
cents to $103.19.
* The IMF on Monday cut its forecast for global economic
growth and warned that the outlook could dim further if
policymakers in the euro zone do not act with enough force and
speed to quell their region's debt crisis.
* U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight
month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008 when the
country was mired in recession.
* Moody's cut the credit ratings of a string of Italian
banks on Monday, bringing the country's top lenders in line with
a downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating last week, as well as
lowering ratings for companies and local government authorities.
* A security team aboard a U.S. Navy refueling vessel fired
upon an approaching motor boat off the United Arab Emirates on
Monday after it ignored warnings, a U.S. defense official told
Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in Jerusalem
on Monday that Iran's proposals made in world power talks on its
nuclear programme were "non-starters."
* Policymakers in emerging Asia are stepping up efforts to
stimulate growth, and with government debt low and public
savings high, chances are good they can spare the region the
worst of the rich world's woes.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar fell to a one-month low against the yen o n
Monday after poor June U.S. retail sales data bolstered
speculation the Federal Reserve may launch another round of
quantitative easing to boost a slowing economy.
* A surprise decline in June retail sales was the latest
worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on
Monday, but Citigroup's earnings limited losses.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
- 1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Jun
- 1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Jun
- 1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Jun
- 1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Jun
- 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Jun
- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Jul
- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)