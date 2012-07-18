SINGAPORE, July 18 Oil futures fell in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, snapping five days of gains as U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no signs of
further monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's biggest
oil consumer.
U.S. crude slipped 24 cents to $88.98 a barrel by
0012 GMT after settling 79 cents higher. Brent crude
slipped 57 cents to $103.43 after ending 63 cents higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Bernanke on Tuesday offered a gloomy view of the economy's
prospects, but provided few concrete clues on whether the U.S.
central bank was moving closer to a fresh round of monetary
stimulus.
* Iran is set to arrest a slide in oil shipments in July as
China increases imports to a record high to account for more
than half of Iran's crude exports and prevent a further slump in
Tehran's oil revenues, an industry report said.
* Iran said it would insure any foreign ships that enter its
waters, in an effort to skirt a European Union ban on insuring
ships carrying Iranian crude that has hampered the country's oil
exports.
* U.S. crude inventories fell more than analysts expected
last week, and oil product inventories were mixed as gasoline
stocks fell unexpectedly and distillates rose, data from the
American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
* The United Nations should keep threatening Syrian
authorities with sanctions to "breathe life" into a faltering
plan to end the worsening 16-month conflict, Syria's main
opposition umbrella group said on Tuesday before a planned U.N.
Security Council vote on the issue.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro got a leg up against the dollar on Wednesday
after Bernanke said the central bank is ready to support the
U.S. economy if needed, though gains were limited as the Fed
chief remained vague about specific steps.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman
Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat
profit forecasts and as Bernanke left the door open to more
stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jun
- 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jun
- 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun
- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum report Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)