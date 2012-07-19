SINGAPORE, July 19 Crude futures held steady in
early Asian trade on Thursday after hitting a seven-week peak as
violence in Syria revived geopolitical fears and as the U.S.
Federal Reserve downplayed risks of a double-dip recession.
U.S. crude rose 6 cents to $89.93 a barrel by 0011
GMT, after touching $90.08 earlier -- the highest since May 30.
The August contract, which expires on Friday, settled up 65
cents at $89.87 in the previous session.
Brent crude gained 26 cents to $105.42 a barrel,
close to a seven-week top hit on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Mystery surrounded the whereabouts of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad on Thursday, a day after a bomber killed and
wounded his security chiefs and rebels closed in on the centre
of Damascus, vowing to "liberate" the capital.
* Six people were killed in a bomb attack on a bus carrying
Israeli tourists at a Bulgarian airport on Wednesday and Israel
accused Tehran of carrying out the attack, promising a strong
response to "Iranian terror".
* The Fed does not expect the U.S. economy to lurch back
into recession, Bernanke told the House Financial Services
Committee in a second day of congressional testimony that helped
assuage worries about slowing demand for oil in a sluggish
economy.
* Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its
fastest pace in over three years, lending a helping hand to an
economy that has shown worrisome signs of cooling.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell less than expected last
week even as crude imports rose and refineries scaled back their
processing rates, federal government data showed on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained
under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.
* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on
Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and
Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
- 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)