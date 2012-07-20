SINGAPORE, July 20 U.S. crude prices edged lower
in early Asian trade on Friday, after rising for seven straight
days and hitting an eight-week high in the prior session, as
Middle East tensions eased after Israel hinted it would not rush
into open conflict with Iran.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude slipped 68 cents to $91.98 a barrel by
0019 GMT. It settled at $92.66 a barrel on Thursday, up $2.79,
after hitting an intraday top of $92.94 -- highest since May 22.
* Brent crude fell 46 cents to $107.34. It jumped
$2.64 to end at $107.80 a barrel in the previous session, having
reached $108.18, also the highest since May 22.
* Israel signalled on Thursday it would not rush into any
open conflict with Iran or its Lebanese guerrilla ally Hezbollah
despite blaming them for a deadly attack on its citizens in
Bulgaria.
* Rebels seized control of sections of Syria's international
borders and torched the main police headquarters in the heart of
old Damascus, advancing relentlessly after the assassination of
Bashar al-Assad's closest lieutenants.
* The global economy will labour against a dismal tide from
recession-hit Europe for the rest of this year, but 2013 should
bring better growth, according to Reuters polls of hundreds of
economists worldwide.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel easily won a parliamentary
vote on a euro zone rescue package for Spanish banks on Thursday
despite growing unease in her centre-right coalition about the
rising cost of Europe's debt crisis for German taxpayers.
* The United States warned the maritime industry on Thursday
that Iranian ships were still using other country's flags in an
attempt to evade Western sanctions against the country.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday and touched a
record low against the Australian dollar and a 3-1/2-year trough
versus sterling, as weak U.S. data and fresh warnings from
Germany about Spain's banking troubles diminished risk appetite.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day,
with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from
technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus
outweighed weak economic data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0600 DE producer prices mm
- 1930 CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)